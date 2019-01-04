A Rolla man lost his life and a Lenox man was left seriously injured Thursday as a result of a two-vehicle crash which occurred seven miles south of Rolla on Highway 63, according to an online report of Troop I of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

• David E. Potter, 80, was pronounced dead by Deputy Phelps County Coroner Gavin McDonald at 2:34 p.m. Thursday. His remains were transported by Phelps Coroner’s Office to the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.

• Richard L. Brown, 74, received serious injuries in the crash and was transported by Phelps County Ambulance to Phelps Health in Rolla. He was later airlifted by Phelps Air to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

The report states Brown was southbound at 2:17 p.m. Thursday while operating a 2000 Ford F-250 when it veered into the path of a northbound 2017 Buick Envision driven by Potter. Both vehicles then travelled off the east side of the roadway.

The incident is Troop I’s first fatality of January and first fatality of 2019. The highway patrol was assisted on the call the Rolla Rural Fire Department and Howell County Sheriff’s Department.